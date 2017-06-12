A chance to retrace the steps of Anzacs

A chance to retrace the steps of Anzacs

Six young people from across NSW will have the opportunity to travel to historic battlefields in Greece and Israel as part of the 2017 Premier's Anzac Ambassadors Program. Students are encouraged to apply for the Premier's Anzac Ambassadors Program for the chance to retrace the steps of the Anzacs.

Chicago, IL

