6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Turkey, Greece; 10 injured

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 shook western Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging buildings, authorities said. The earthquake's epicenter was in the Aegean Sea at a very shallow depth of seven kilometres and hit at 3:28 p.m. , Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management said.

