5.2 magnitude earthquake south of Greece's Lesbos island

ATHENS, Greece - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has struck south of the Greek island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast. No damages or casualties have been immediately reported.

Chicago, IL

