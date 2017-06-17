5.2 magnitude earthquake south of Greece's Lesbos island
ATHENS, Greece - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has struck south of the Greek island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast. No damages or casualties have been immediately reported.
