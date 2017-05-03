UNESCO disavows Israeli sovereignty i...

UNESCO disavows Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem in 22-10 vote

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Jerusalem Post

Israel's Ambassador to UNESCO Carmel Shama refused to treat the vote as a diplomatic failure, saying that the number of countries who supported Israel or abstained was a "significant victory." In a 22-10 vote UNESCO's Executive Board disavowed Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem on the country's Independence Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC