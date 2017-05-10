Train derailment in northern Greece leaves 4 dead
Rescuers search the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers west of Thessaloniki Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC