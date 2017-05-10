Train derailment in northern Greece leaves 2 dead4 min ago

Train derailment in northern Greece l...

Police say an intercity train has derailed in northern Greece, leaving 2 passengers dead and at least 5 seriously injured. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers west of Thessaloniki Saturday night.

