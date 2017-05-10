Three dead as train hits house in Greece

Three people died and 10 more were injured when a train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night and ripped through a house, police said. The train carrying 70 passengers and five crew was heading from Athens to the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki when it derailed in the town of Adendro, 37km from Thessaloniki, railway company Trainose said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.