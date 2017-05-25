TAP to ensure more sustainable energy future for Europe
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline project, which envisages delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will ensure a more sustainable energy future for this continent, said the country manager of TAP AG consortium for Greece Rikard Scoufias. He pointed out South-Eastern Europe is a region that could benefit most from the Southern Gas Corridor, Greek media reported.
