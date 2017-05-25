Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Anno...

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810 , the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until November 14, 2017. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock between now and November 14, 2017 and is considering its options, including a reverse stock split, in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC