Scoop: the Amazing Race on CBS - Thursday, May 11, 2017

On the episode, "Good Job, Donkey" - While driving to the Detour, one team ends up going the wrong way, and a surprising U-turn causes friction between racers, on THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, May 11 on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

