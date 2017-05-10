Passenger train derails in Greece, re...

Passenger train derails in Greece, reports of injuries

May 13 A passenger train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night but there was no immediate information about casualties, a fire brigade official said. The train was heading from Athens to the second biggest city Thessaloniki.

