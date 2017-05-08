Packed plane 'plummets terrifying 18,...

Packed plane 'plummets terrifying 18,000ft and makes emergency...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Daily Star

Panicking people on board say the aircraft's engines had stalled, resulting in the jet to plummet towards the ground because of the sudden loss of altitude The Nordwind Airbus A321-200 had climbed to 25,000ft after leaving Heraklion in Crete, Greece when the problem arose. Pegasus Airline's pilot Eser Aksan has made a name for herself on social media site Instagram for her glamorous photos of international travel, which she's paid to fly to The sudden drop 40 minutes after departure forced the pilots to turn the plane around and perform an emergency landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC