Packed plane 'plummets terrifying 18,000ft and makes emergency...

Panicking people on board say the aircraft's engines had stalled, resulting in the jet to plummet towards the ground because of the sudden loss of altitude The Nordwind Airbus A321-200 had climbed to 25,000ft after leaving Heraklion in Crete, Greece when the problem arose. Pegasus Airline's pilot Eser Aksan has made a name for herself on social media site Instagram for her glamorous photos of international travel, which she's paid to fly to The sudden drop 40 minutes after departure forced the pilots to turn the plane around and perform an emergency landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.