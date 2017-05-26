Olives the perfect pit for outback be...

Olives the perfect pit for outback beef property

There may be 15,000 kilometres separating Italy and Charleville, but it was a visit to the European country which inspired the outback Queensland's only commercial olive operation. Karen and Bill McLennan purchased Sommariva, in 1993 - a 10,000-hectare property 38 kilometres east of Charleville, in south west Queensland,.

Chicago, IL

