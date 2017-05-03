Meet the brothers fighting for indebted Greek homeowners

In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 photo Leonidas Papadopoulos, left, and his brother Ilias, fourth left, argue with a notary public at a court in Athens. The bearded brothers have created a nationwide protest network of several hundred volunteers to disrupt the auctions across Greece and to help illegally reconnect homes of unemployed people who have had their electricity cut off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.