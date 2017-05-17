May 17, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world, including Greece general strike, new view of Crab Nebula and Spain bullfight. This composite image of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant, was assembled by combining data from five telescopes spanning nearly the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum: the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, the Spitzer Space Telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, the XMM-Newton Observatory, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.