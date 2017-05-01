Investors from third countries can take part in DESFA tender
Greek Ministry of Energy and Environment has dismissed the information that only European companies can take part in the new tender for privatization of the company's DESFA natural gas grid operator. "In the new tender will be able to take part investors from third countries, but in partnership with the European Gas Transmission System Operator," a source in the ministry told Trend May 2. In March 2017, the Board of Directors of Greece's Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund decided to proceed with a new tender for DESFA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC