Investors from third countries can take part in DESFA tender

Greek Ministry of Energy and Environment has dismissed the information that only European companies can take part in the new tender for privatization of the company's DESFA natural gas grid operator. "In the new tender will be able to take part investors from third countries, but in partnership with the European Gas Transmission System Operator," a source in the ministry told Trend May 2. In March 2017, the Board of Directors of Greece's Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund decided to proceed with a new tender for DESFA.

