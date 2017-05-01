Int'l Dance Day marked in Athens, Greece

Int'l Dance Day marked in Athens, Greece

9 hrs ago

People dance to celebrate International Dance Day at Klafthmonos square in Athens, Greece, April 29, 2017. Hundreds of dance lovers of all ages gathered in several main squares in the center of Athens to celebrate International Dance Day this weekend, sending a message against hunger and inequalities.

