Interview: Sino-Greek cooperation at Piraeus port promising: Greek mayor

Yannis Lagoudakis, Mayor of Greek municipality of Perama, was one of the locals who did not warmly welcome the change of hands at Piraeus port at first, fearing the privatization of the state-run harbor. After the stunning upgrade of Piraeus Container Terminal in recent years and the harmonious cooperation with Chinese investors, today he is convinced that Sino-Greek collaboration at Piraeus port is promising and beneficial, he told Xinhua in a recent interview at his office.

