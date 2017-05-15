Interview: Belt and Road Initiative offers enormous opportunities to...
The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative offers enormous opportunities for all the countries involved and Greek business community warmly supports all the efforts to deepen the two countries' cooperation under this context, President of the Greek-Chinese Economic Council Fotis Provatas said recently. In an interview with Xinhua at an economic forum before the Belt and Road forum opens in Beijing, Provatas said the Greek entrepreneurs are confident that bilateral cooperation under the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road will benefit both nations, the international trade and the world economy.
