In Athens, an anarchists' hotel for refugees

A refugee woman stands with her baby at the balcony of City Plaza hotel reopened for refugees by an organization which support refugees in Athens Greece on April 26, 2016. It should tell you something about the chaotic shambles the European Union has made of its efforts to handle the Mediterranean refugee crisis that one of the few oases of order, competence and calm available to roughly 60,000 migrants an EU-Turkey pact has left stranded in Greece is a former hotel run by youthful anarchists who illegally "expropriated" the empty seven-storey property from its owners last year.

