Greek Supreme Court rules for extradition of FYROM's former anti-terror chief

Greece's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of the extradition to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia of Dejan Vucovic, the former head of the Balkan country's anti-terrorism unit, Greek national news agency AMNA reported. Vucovic, 30, was arrested in the northern Greece city of Thessaloniki in February on charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of arms after an international warrant was issued by Skopje, the capital of FYROM.

Chicago, IL

