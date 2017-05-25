Greek Supreme Court rules for extradition of FYROM's former anti-terror chief
Greece's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of the extradition to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia of Dejan Vucovic, the former head of the Balkan country's anti-terrorism unit, Greek national news agency AMNA reported. Vucovic, 30, was arrested in the northern Greece city of Thessaloniki in February on charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of arms after an international warrant was issued by Skopje, the capital of FYROM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC