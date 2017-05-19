Greek island declares emergency over ...

Greek island declares emergency over locust swarms

The Greek island of Agios Efstratios declared a state of emergency on Friday due to an ongoing seasonal locust plague, officials said. Much of the plant life in the Aegean Sea island, which is home to about 200 residents, has been devoured by the locust swarms.

