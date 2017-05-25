Greek ex-premier Papademos wounded in Athens bomb blast
In this May 11, 2012 file photo, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos speaks to Greek President Karolos Papoulias during their meeting at the presidential palace in Athens. The 69-year-old Papademos, who served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012, was wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
