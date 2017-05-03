Greece makes strides in migrant children protection, more to be done: UNICEF

Greek Deputy Ombudsman for children's rights Giorgos Moschos addresses a press briefing on the situation of refugee and migrant children in Greece , in Athens, Greece, on May 2, 2017. Greece has made strides in the protection of refugee and migrant children in recent months, but more should be done to secure a better future for children in need, UNICEF representatives and Greek officials said in Athens on Tuesday.

