Greece makes strides in migrant children protection, more to be done: UNICEF

Greek Deputy Ombudsman for children's rights Giorgos Moschos addresses a press briefing on the situation of refugee and migrant children in Greece , in Athens, Greece, on May 2, 2017. Greece has made strides in the protection of refugee and migrant children in recent months, but more should be done to secure a better future for children in need, UNICEF representatives and Greek officials said in Athens on Tuesday.

