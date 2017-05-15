Greece: Latest cuts extend austerity ...

Greece: Latest cuts extend austerity to decade mark

Monday

ATHENS, Greece - Lawmakers in Greece are starting a four-day debate on a new package of spending cuts that will extend the number of years Greeks have lived under austerity to more than a decade. The latest round of measures will introduce pension cuts in 2019 and higher income tax in 2020, under an agreement with international bailout lenders for continued rescue funding.

