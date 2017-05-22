Germany, France confident of unlockin...

Germany, France confident of unlocking aid for Greece

Yesterday Read more: The Globe and Mail

Municipal employees take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, May 22, 2017.REUTERS/Costas Baltas Municipal employees take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, May 22, 2017.REUTERS/Costas Baltas The German and French finance ministers say they're confident of an agreement to unlock further aid for Greece, but Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble is sticking to his insistence that further-reaching debt relief is a matter for the future. Schaeuble and new French counterpart Bruno Le Maire were travelling to Brussels together Monday for a gathering of euro zone counterparts following a meeting in Berlin.

