George Calombaris confronts Dave Hughes over Logies joke

Kushner family 'hopes to lure wealthy Chinese investors to the US if they invest $500,000 in their development projects with the promise of American visas' MasterChef's George Calombaris confronts Dave Hughes over THAT Logies joke about him 'cooking the books' when he underpaid staff At the Logies last month, Dave Hughes poked fun at George Calombaris for 'cooking the books' after he underpaid staff at his restaurants by a total of $2.6 million. And on Friday, the MasterChef judge came face-to-face with the comedian for the first time since the ceremony, dropping by Hughesy and Kate to clear the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.