Four dead in train derailment in north Greece
The death toll from the derailment of a passenger train on Saturday evening at the outskirts of the northern Greece city of Thessaloniki has risen to four, Greek railways operator TRAINOSE announced. Five people have been hospitalized, among them the train's driver which is seriously injured, TRAINOSE told Greek national news agency AMNA.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
