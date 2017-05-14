Four dead in train derailment in nort...

Four dead in train derailment in north Greece

The death toll from the derailment of a passenger train on Saturday evening at the outskirts of the northern Greece city of Thessaloniki has risen to four, Greek railways operator TRAINOSE announced. Five people have been hospitalized, among them the train's driver which is seriously injured, TRAINOSE told Greek national news agency AMNA.

