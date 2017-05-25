Energean signs lease agreement for Ai...

Energean signs lease agreement for Aitoloakarnania block, onshore western Greece

Energean Oil & Gas has announced that it has signed a lease agreement with the Greek government for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons at the Aitoloakarnania block, onshore western Greece. Aitoloakarnania is an underexplored block covering 4,360 kmA2 and is part of the same system commonly referred to as the Ionian basin.

Chicago, IL

