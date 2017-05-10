Eight companies express interest in n...

Eight companies express interest in new DESFA tender

Wednesday

Eight companies have expressed interest in the new tender for privatization of Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA, Greek media reported. Reportedly, these companies are Belgian Fluxys, Italian Snam, Dutch Gasunie, Spanish Enagas, Romanian Transgaz, as well as new players like the French GRTgas, SFPI and Marguerite.

