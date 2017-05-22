Diagnostic equipment thieves hit 3 mo...

Diagnostic equipment thieves hit 3 more hospitals in Greece

Authorities in Greece say unidentified thieves are stealing vital medical diagnostic equipment from the country's austerity-battered hospitals. Three hospitals, in the towns of Volos, Lamia and Larisa, were hit over the past two days.

