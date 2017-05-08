Cypriot PAOK football fan dies from injuries
Nasos Constantinou the 24-year-old Cypriot PAOK supporter who was hit by a car while fleeing football hooligans in Thessaloniki in Greece has died. Constantinou had travelled with friends, all ardent PAOK fans, to Thessaloniki on April 27 to watch the Greek Cup semi-final game between PAOK and Panathinaikos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC