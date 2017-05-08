Cypriot PAOK football fan dies from i...

Cypriot PAOK football fan dies from injuries

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Nasos Constantinou the 24-year-old Cypriot PAOK supporter who was hit by a car while fleeing football hooligans in Thessaloniki in Greece has died. Constantinou had travelled with friends, all ardent PAOK fans, to Thessaloniki on April 27 to watch the Greek Cup semi-final game between PAOK and Panathinaikos.

Chicago, IL

