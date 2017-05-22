Cannes: Dean Devlin's "Bad Samaritan"...

Cannes: Dean Devlin's "Bad Samaritan" sells worldwide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dean Devlin's latest directorial effort, Bad Samaritan , starring David Tennant and Robert Sheehan, has sold in a slew of territories at the Cannes market, The Hollywood Reporter reveals. New buyers include Dutch Filmworks, who will do a wide theatrical release in the Netherlands and all Dutch-speaking territories.

Chicago, IL

