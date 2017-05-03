ATA Carnet' expected to be implemente...

ATA Carnet' expected to be implemented by year-end

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar is expected to implement the most awaited 'ATA Carnet' system by the end of this year to issue 'Certificates of Origin' to ensure faster and smoother transfer of goods across the GCC region, and beyond. ATA Carnet is a cutting-edge technology used in facilitating customs procedures which is the cornerstone to support imports, exports and trade in general in the contemporary world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC