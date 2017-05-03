ATA Carnet' expected to be implemented by year-end
Qatar is expected to implement the most awaited 'ATA Carnet' system by the end of this year to issue 'Certificates of Origin' to ensure faster and smoother transfer of goods across the GCC region, and beyond. ATA Carnet is a cutting-edge technology used in facilitating customs procedures which is the cornerstone to support imports, exports and trade in general in the contemporary world.
