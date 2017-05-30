At Least 14 Schoolchildren Injured as...

At Least 14 Schoolchildren Injured as Bus Overturns in Northern Greece

At least 14 schoolchildren have been injured in a bus crash in northern Greece, early Friday, Ekathimerini writes. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on the road connecting the towns of Serres and Kavala as the bus , carrying around 40 passengers including teachers and parents, was heading on an excursion to Alexandroupoli.

Chicago, IL

