At least 10 injured as Greek passenge...

At least 10 injured as Greek passenger train derails

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Rescuers and others stand near the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki Greece on Sunday It derailed near the town of Adendro, but the cause of the accident was not yet known, police said. "I saw a flash and immediately heard a bad explosion", Giorgos Mylonas, 78, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC