50,000 evacuated in Germany after suspected WWII bombs uncovered

Sunday May 7

FRANKFURT, Germany -- German authorities were evacuating around 50,000 people from their homes in the northern city of Hannover while five suspected aerial bombs from City officials said two suspected bombs were found at a construction site and three more nearby. Leaflets in German, Polish, Turkish, English and Russian were delivered door-to-door to make sure everyone evacuated on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

