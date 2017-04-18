Zarif confers with Chinese counterpart

Zarif confers with Chinese counterpart

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif conferred with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the first International Forum on Ancient Civilizations in Athens, Greece, on Sunday, IRNA reported. The two-day forum of ancient civilizations kicked off on Sunday.

