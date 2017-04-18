Your View: Artist brings refugee plight into view
Donald Trump's response to Syria's use of chemical weapons is too little too late when one considers the thousands of immigrants who have taken to the sea to reach a place of asylum, and the number of people, including children, who have died en route to safer shores. I was lucky enough to see an exhibit by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei in Athens, Greece, last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC