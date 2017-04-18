Your View: Artist brings refugee plig...

Your View: Artist brings refugee plight into view

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Donald Trump's response to Syria's use of chemical weapons is too little too late when one considers the thousands of immigrants who have taken to the sea to reach a place of asylum, and the number of people, including children, who have died en route to safer shores. I was lucky enough to see an exhibit by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei in Athens, Greece, last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC