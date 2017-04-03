Bassist Yiorgos Kostopoulos is a cross-cultural musician with a Masters Degree in Jazz Performance from Aaron Copland School of Music whose proficiency in many different musical styles has led him to numerous collaborations with exceptional musicians from all over the world. Born and raised in Athens, Greece, Georgios studied in depth the full spectrum of classical, jazz,pop and Greek folk music while at the same time he explored a variety of musical styles from all over the world, enriching his music vocabulary and broadening his artistic perception.

