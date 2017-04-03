View Press Release

Poster presentations at AACR demonstrate isolation of circulating tumor cells in blood using the Parsortixa system, enabling subsequent molecular characterization )--ANGLE plc , a UK-based medical diagnostics company with pioneering products for cancer diagnostics and fetal health, announces three poster presentations that highlight the advantages of marker-independent capture of circulating tumor cells using the Parsortix cell separation system in blood samples from patients with various types of cancer. The posters will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Researchers Annual Meeting April 1-5.

