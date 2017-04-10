'Uso UOEO2' Uoeo OaOaU... O U O Uso O O U O O O U Uoeo O U O Usu U
The World Innovation Summit for Education's Learners' Voice Program has concluded its first residential session for the 2016-17 year. Taking place in Athens, Greece, for the first time since its inception in 2010, the intensive workshops brought together 25 young people to explore the global forced migration and refugee crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar 19
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC