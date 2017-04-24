UPDATE 1-Greece calls for debt relief as bailout talks resume in Athens

FILE PHOTO: A Greek presidential guard performs a ceremonial march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. FILE PHOTO: A view of the Caryatids, the sculpted female figures supporting the porch of the ancient Erectheion temple, atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, October 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.