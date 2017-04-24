UPDATE 1-Deutsche Invest highest bidd...

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Invest highest bidder for Greece's Thessaloniki Port

Read more: Reuters

German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros , privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday. The sale is a key part of the country's international bailout signed in 2015 and comes less than a year after China's COSCO Shipping bought a 51 percent stake in Piraeus Port, Greece's biggest, for 280.5 million euros.

Chicago, IL

