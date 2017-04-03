UN: Afghan repatriation to continue w...

UN: Afghan repatriation to continue with reduced cash incentive

The cash incentive, which was initially $400, was cut in half to $200 in order to facilitate voluntary Afghan repatriation. Despite these cuts many refugees are continuing to register for repatriation.

