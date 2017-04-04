UK could allow EU freedom of movement...

UK could allow EU freedom of movement after Brexit, Boris Johnson says

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson answers a question during a joint press conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias following their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, April 6, 2017. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gestures during a joint press conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias following their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, April 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,887 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC