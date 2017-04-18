Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki attacked by Molotov cocktail
The Turkish consulate in Greece's Thessaloniki was attacked by a small group with Molotov cocktails early on April 23, Dogan News Agency has reported. The group with their faces covered threw two Molotov cocktails at police officers at the consulate at 5:30 a.m., but only one of them caught fire.
