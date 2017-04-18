Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki att...

Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki attacked by Molotov cocktail

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

The Turkish consulate in Greece's Thessaloniki was attacked by a small group with Molotov cocktails early on April 23, Dogan News Agency has reported. The group with their faces covered threw two Molotov cocktails at police officers at the consulate at 5:30 a.m., but only one of them caught fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC