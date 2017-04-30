Therapeutic riding of value to those ...

Therapeutic riding of value to those with physical challenges, review concludes

Therapeutic horse riding is a viable option to help people with balance, gait, and psychomotor disorders, a scientific review and analysis concludes. Researchers from the School of Medicine at the University of Ioannina in Greece reviewed studies in the field which they had sourced through online databases, setting several criteria for inclusion, including that appropriate controls were used.

Chicago, IL

