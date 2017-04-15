The Latest: Migrants held hostage spurs arrests in Greece
The Latest on Europe's response to the unusually large number of migrants trying to reach the continent: : Police in Greece have arrested three Pakistani nationals for holding hostage 16 migrants without authorization to be in the country and demanding money for their release. Police said Sunday that the three were "members of a human traffickers' network" and that 13 of the migrants they were holding were fellow Pakistanis, three of them minors.
