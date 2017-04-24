The Latest: Migrant dies in Greece af...

The Latest: Migrant dies in Greece after smugglers chased

Greek authorities say that a migrant has died and three others have been hospitalized with injuries in northern Greece when a van transporting 14 migrants from near the Turkish border crashed after being chased by police. Authorities say that the dead migrant has been identified as an Iranian man in his 30s, while details on the injured haven't been given.

Chicago, IL

